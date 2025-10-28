Zuccarello (lower body) was on the ice for Tuesday's game-day skate but remains 2-4 weeks from returning to action, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello has yet to get into the lineup this season and will likely have to wait until closer to mid-November to get his first opportunity to suit up this year. Once given the all-clear, Zuccarello should be in line for a top-six role, which could mean Marcus Johansson is relegated to a spot in the bottom six.