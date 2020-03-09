Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Breaks lengthy goal drought
Zuccarello scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Zuccarello hadn't scored since Feb. 1, a span of 17 contests during which he amassed seven helpers. The Norwegian winger is up to 15 goals, 37 points, 96 shots and a minus-9 rating through 65 games. He's always been more of a play-maker than a finisher, but Zuccarello is likely going to miss the 50-point mark for the second straight year.
