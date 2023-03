Zuccarello scored a goal on three shots, added five hits and logged two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Zuccarello got the Coyotes on the board at 5:32 of the first period. The 35-year-old has two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak, so it appears he'll be fine while Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) is out. Zuccarello is up to 22 tallies, 62 points, 167 shots on net, 42 hits, 47 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 65 outings.