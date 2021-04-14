Zuccarello scored two power-play goals on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Zuccarello broke a scoreless tie with 3:29 left in the opening period, sneaking a shot inside the near post to finish off a 2-on-1 rush. He added his second of the afternoon less than five minutes into the final frame, receiving a Marcus Johansson drop-pass and burying a wrister from the left circle. It was the first multi-goal game since Feb. 2019 for Zuccarello, who has potted 24 points in 28 contests this season.