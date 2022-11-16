Zuccarello supplied an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Zuccarello set up linemate Frederick Gaudreau's tally in the opening minute of the third period. During his four-game point streak, Zuccarello has a goal and three helpers. The winger looks to be back on track after a slow start to November. He's up to 16 points (six goals, 10 assists), 44 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances this season.