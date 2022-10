Zuccarello produced a goal and two assists Saturday, but the Wild fell to the Kings 7-6.

Zuccarello, who received 22:13 of ice time, took advantage of the wide-open play style Saturday. His power-play goal at 5:56 of the third period pulled the Wild, who trailed 4-2 after 20 minutes, to within one goal. The 35-year-old winger also drew assists on second-period tallies by Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. Zuccarello has four points and a minus-5 rating through two games this season.