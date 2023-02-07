Zuccarello posted an assist, eight shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Zuccarello earned his 30th assist of the season when he set up Kirill Kaprizov's opening tally in the second period. Since he missed two games with an upper-body injury in January, Zuccarello has racked up three goals and six assists in 10 contests. The 35-year-old is up to 49 points (20 on the power play), 132 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 47 appearances.