Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Compiles three points Thursday

Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal and supplied a pair of assists in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Zuccarello played a key role in the Wild's offense. He set up Ryan Donato's tying goal in the second period, and the Wild never trailed after that. He also assisted Eric Staal later in the middle frame, and added the eventual game-winner at 4:57 of the third period. Zuccarello is beginning to find his groove -- the Norwegian has nine goals and 22 points through 32 games this year.