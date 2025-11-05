Zuccarello (lower body) was labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Carolina, Wild broadcaster Kevin Falness reports.

Zuccarello looks poised to return from his lower-body injury after missing the first 14 games of the year. At this point, the veteran winger will likely miss the 20-goal threshold for the third straight season even if he does play Thursday. Once given the all-clear, Zuccarello figures to return to a top-six role and may link up with the No. 1 power-play unit.