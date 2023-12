Zuccarello (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Boston and is considered week-to-week.

Zuccarello probably won't be back before the Christmas break after being a late scratch for Monday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He has accounted for six goals, 28 points, 74 shots on net and 17 blocked shots over 28 outings this season. Ryan Hartman is projected to remain on the second line in Zuccarello's absence.