Zuccarello (arm) was on the ice again Thursday but remains without a clear timeline to return, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

The fact that Zuccarello's recovery timeline remains unclear should be a red flag for fantasy players waiting for him to get back into the lineup. Eventually, the elite winger should be a lock for a top-six role and No. 1 power-play, which could warrant stashing him away.

