Zuccarello notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Zuccarello set up Kirill Kaprizov for the game-tying goal at 9:06 of the first period. The 33-year-old Zuccarello has been a bit quiet in the playoffs -- his assist was his first point in five outings. The winger has added 11 shots on net, a minus-1 rating, six hits and eight blocked shots in a top-six role.