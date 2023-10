Zuccarello collected a power-play assist in the Wild's 2-0 win over Florida on Thursday.

Zuccarello's helper was the primary assist on Joel Eriksson Ek's second period goal, which extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0. Zuccarello was playing in his first contest since signing a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension. The 36-year-old contributed 22 goals and 67 points in 78 outings last year.