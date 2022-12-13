Zuccarello notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Zuccarello extended his point streak to seven games with a helper on a Matthew Boldy goal in the first period. During the streak, Zuccarello has been more playmaker than finisher with two goals and seven assists. The 35-year-old winger is up to 29 points (15 on the power play), 79 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-10 rating in 28 contests this season.