Zuccarello (arm) could make his season debut Tuesday against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello has yet to play this season due to an arm injury, but it sounds like he's now close to 100 percent healthy. Once given the green light, the 33-year-old Norway native should slot into a top-six role as well as a spot on one of the Wild's power-play units. He picked up 15 goals and 22 helpers in 65 games last campaign.