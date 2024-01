Zuccarello (upper body) has been skating and general manager Bill Guerin said Wednesday that he could return to game action in 10 days, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Zuccarello has missed the last eight games and is expected to miss another five contests. The diminutive winger has six goals and 28 points in 28 games this season. He is expected to return to the top line and first power play, upon his return to action.