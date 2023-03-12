Zuccarello scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello snapped a 10-game goal drought, and this was his first multi-point effort in his last 12 outings. The 35-year-old didn't seem bothered by the absence of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), but the Sharks are hardly a defensive force. Zuccarello crossed the 60-point mark Saturday and now has 21 tallies, 40 helpers, 26 power-play points, 164 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 64 appearances.