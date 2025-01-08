Zuccarello notched two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Zuccarello was able to play after being questionable with an illness following his absence from Monday's practice. He logged 19:47 of ice time in Tuesday's victory. His playmaking came up clutch, as he set up Jacob Middleton on the game-tying goal and Matt Boldy on the game-winner in a span of 2:41 during the third period. Zuccarello has three multi-point efforts over his last four games, and he's at 10 goals, 17 helpers, 57 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 28 appearances this season.