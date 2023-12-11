Zuccarello logged an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Head coach John Hynes made his first bold move in his new role, splitting up Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov at even strength. It worked this time, with Zuccarello getting back on the scoresheet after a two-game slump following his 10-game, 14-point streak. The 36-year-old winger has six goals, 22 assists, 68 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 26 contests overall. He remains on the first power-play unit, so a short-term change at even strength is unlikely to have a significant negative impact on his offense.