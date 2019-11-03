Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Delivers power-play goal

Zuccarello scored on the power play and had two shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Zuccarello converted a perfect cross-ice feed from Eric Staal to put the Wild ahead 3-2 less than five minutes into the second period. It was just the second goal of the season for the 32-year-old, but both have come in the last two games and he's riding a modest three-game point streak. Zuccarello's offensive production has steadily decreased each season since his 26-goal, 61-point campaign with the Rangers in 2015-16.