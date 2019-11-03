Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Delivers power-play goal
Zuccarello scored on the power play and had two shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
Zuccarello converted a perfect cross-ice feed from Eric Staal to put the Wild ahead 3-2 less than five minutes into the second period. It was just the second goal of the season for the 32-year-old, but both have come in the last two games and he's riding a modest three-game point streak. Zuccarello's offensive production has steadily decreased each season since his 26-goal, 61-point campaign with the Rangers in 2015-16.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.