Zuccarello (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.
Zuccarello was struck by a Brock Faber shot in the first period and was unable to get back into the game. The 37-year-old Zuccarello should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Stars.
