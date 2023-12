Zuccarello (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Zuccarello was deemed week-to-week ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Boston, so his designation for IR shouldn't come as a surprise. Thanks to the Christmas break, the IR tag won't impact his availability, as he will already have missed the required day when the Wild face the Red Wings on Dec. 27. Whether he returns for that contest remains in doubt at this point.