Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Dishes pair of assists

Zuccarello managed two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Zuccarello also kept the Wild alive with a tally in the third round of the shootout. The Norwegian snapped a six-game point drought with his two-point effort. He's at 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) and 86 shots in 55 contests. While somewhat streaky, Zuccarello should have a good chance of reaching the 40-point threshold for the seventh straight year.