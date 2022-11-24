Zuccarello logged a helper on the man advantage in the Wild's 6-1 win against the Jets on Wednesday.
Zuccarello has now registered an assist in four out of his last five contests. The 35-year-old winger also logged four blocks in Minnesota's blowout victory Wednesday. Zuccarello has 18 points in 19 games this season.
