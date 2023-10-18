Zuccarello notched three assists, all on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
All five Wild tallies came on special teams, as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of shorties before Zuccarello and the power play got to work over the final two frames. The 36-year-old winger now has five helpers in three games to begin the season -- four of them coming with the man advantage -- and after amassing 16 goals and 57 points on the power play over the prior two campaigns, he's showing no signs of slowing down in 2023-24.
