Zuccarello provided three assists and fired four shots on goal in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello assisted on power-play goals by Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek before setting up Kaprizov a second time on the game-winner in overtime. The 37-year-old Zuccarello has great chemistry with Kaprizov, so getting the star winger back in the lineup bodes well for both players' production late in the season. Zuccarello had been limited to 12 points in 26 outings since the start of February. Overall, he has 51 points (16 on the power play), 144 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 66 appearances. He'll likely settle into a playmaking role on the top line and first power-play unit to close out the regular season.