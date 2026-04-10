Zuccarello had three assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Zuccarello has multiple assists in four of the last five games, making up for his lack of goals in that span. The 38-year-old playmaker is up to 54 points in just 59 outings this season, matching his point total from 69 regular-season contests a year ago. Zuccarello has earned 21 power-play points, 122 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 2025-26 while primarily playing on the top line and first power-play unit.