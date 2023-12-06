Zuccarello posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Zuccarello helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's second-period tally. The assist was Zuccarello's 600th career point, a milestone he achieved in game No. 789. The veteran winger got there on a heater with three goals and 11 assists during his active 10-game point streak. For the season, he's produced 27 points (13 on the power play), 65 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 23 appearances. Zuccarello and Kaprizov continue to work as a formidable top-line winger duo, with Marco Rossi currently down the middle between them.