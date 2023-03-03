Zuccarello posted an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Zuccarello set up Kirill Kaprizov's goal in the opening minute. This was Zuccarello's third helper over his last seven games. He doesn't have a goal in that span, but the Wild have tallied just 16 times over that stretch. The playmaking winger is up to 20 goals, 38 assists, 155 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 60 appearances.