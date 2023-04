Zuccarello logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 2.

Zuccarello has a helper in each of the Wild's first two playoff games, and both assists have come on the power play. The 35-year-old winger picked up 29 of his 67 points on the power play over 78 regular-season contests, so he's no stranger to making plays with the man advantage. The Norwegian continues to see time on the first line and first power-play unit.