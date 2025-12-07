Zuccarello scored a power-play goal, added an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Zuccarello had gone seven games without a multi-point effort, and he was held off the scoresheet altogether in the previous two contests. The 38-year-old winger is up to two goals, 12 points, 27 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests overall. Zuccarello should continue to provide some playmaking-heavy offense while adding little in the way of non-scoring production as a top-six winger for the Wild.