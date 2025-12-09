Head coach John Hynes stated that Zuccarello (undisclosed) is "doing okay," but he didn't have a timeline for the winger, Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports Monday.

Zuccarello left Monday's 4-1 win over the Kraken in the first period after taking a big hit from Vince Dunn. The 38-year-old Zuccarello was able to get up and skate off on his own, which was encouraging when taking into account the nature of the hit. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's home game against the Stars.