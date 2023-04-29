Zuccarello (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play Friday against Dallas, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Zuccarello missed some practice sessions but he'll be in his usual top-line role for Game 6 on Friday. He has two goals and five points in five appearances this postseason.
