Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Expected to return Tuesday

Zuccarello (lower body) expects to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

He's missed the past four contests, but Zuccarello feels ready to return to Minnesota's lineup. He remains on injured reserve so if in fact the plan is for him to play, expect Zuccarello to come off IR in the next day or so. The 32-year-old winger is pointless in four appearances.