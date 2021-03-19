Zuccarello posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Zuccarello set up Victor Rask for the Wild's lone tally in the second period. The assist gave Zuccarello a five-game point streak, during which he's posted a goal and six helpers. The Norwegian winger is a frequent sight on the scoresheet with 20 points (five tallies, 15 assists), 36 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 17 appearances.
