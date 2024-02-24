Zuccarello scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Zuccarello has six points over his last three contests, with his tally Friday being his first even-strength point in that span. The Wild shuffled Zuccarello off the top line after the All-Star break, which has taken some of the pop out of his offense. He's now at 11 goals, 46 points, 118 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 48 outings. The 36-year-old winger should still be a safe fantasy play with his significant power-play role.