Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Finding his groove
Zuccarello scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Zuccarello popped out of the penalty box and capitalized on a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek to tie the game at two. Zuccarello then set up Eric Staal's eventual game-winner just 3:09 later. Five of the Norwegian winger's six points have come in his last four games. If the 32-year-old is available, he's worth an add now that he's had time to adjust to his new team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.