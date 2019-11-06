Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Finding his groove

Zuccarello scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Zuccarello popped out of the penalty box and capitalized on a pass from Joel Eriksson Ek to tie the game at two. Zuccarello then set up Eric Staal's eventual game-winner just 3:09 later. Five of the Norwegian winger's six points have come in his last four games. If the 32-year-old is available, he's worth an add now that he's had time to adjust to his new team.