Zuccarello collected a goal and three helpers in Monday's 10-7 win over the Canucks.

With the Wild down 5-2 in the second period, Zuccarello scored his only goal of the game by deflecting a shot off his skate into the back of the net on a pass from Matt Boldy. Not only did his goal cut the lead to two, but it started an onslaught of Minnesota goals as they scored six unanswered on Vancouver. All of Zuccarello's points, including three straight helpers, were during that consecutive goal barrage. He also added two PIM, one shot on net, a hit and a minus-2 rating in 18:14 TOI.