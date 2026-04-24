Zuccarello (upper body) will be a game-time call for Game 4 versus Dallas on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello skated prior to Friday's morning practice after missing Games 2 and 3. The diminutive winger had three helpers in the Wild's lone win in Game 1. He managed 15 goals and 54 points across 59 regular-season games in 2025-26. Look for Zuccarello to replace Bobby Brink on the top line, if he returns to the lineup Saturday.