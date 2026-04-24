Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Game-time decision for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zuccarello (upper body) will be a game-time call for Game 4 versus Dallas on Saturday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Zuccarello skated prior to Friday's morning practice after missing Games 2 and 3. The diminutive winger had three helpers in the Wild's lone win in Game 1. He managed 15 goals and 54 points across 59 regular-season games in 2025-26. Look for Zuccarello to replace Bobby Brink on the top line, if he returns to the lineup Saturday.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Contending with upper-body injury•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Three helpers in Game 1 win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Back on first line•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Resting for third straight game•