Zuccarello (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Colorado, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Zuccarello left Tuesday's morning skate early to receive treatment. Coach John Hynes believes the 36-year-old forward will be available to play, but the lineup won't be confirmed until closer to puck drop. Zuccarello has 11 goals and 60 points in 67 games this season.