Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Garners helper in win
Zuccarello recorded an assist in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.
Zuccarello now has three assists over his last two games, which followed a six-game drought. The 32-year-old had posted 33 points in 56 contests this year. He seems to be meshing well with Alex Galchenyuk on the opposite wing -- Zuccarello can contribute enough to interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.
