Zuccarello had a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Zuccarello was held to just one assist in four games after a disappoint 37 points in 65 regular-season contests. The Norwegian winger has four years left on his contract with the Wild -- if he can't make improvements in 2020-21, he might have the makings of an expensive third-liner.