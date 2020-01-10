Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Gets back on scoresheet
Zuccarello scored the lone Wild goal in a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Thursday.
Zuccarello corralled a long pass from goalie Alex Stalock and scored just 38 seconds into the second period. The Norwegian winger entered Thursday with just a single goal in seven games since a three-point effort versus the Coyotes on Dec. 19. Zuccarello is up to 24 points (11 markers, 13 helpers), 66 shots and a minus-8 rating in 40 contests.
