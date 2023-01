Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

The second star of the game, Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a highlight reel coast-to-coast goal. He would also add an assist on Matthew Boldy's power-play goal. This game snaps Zuccarello's mini two-game pointless streak and gives him seven points in the month of January. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 19 goals and 47 points in 45 games.