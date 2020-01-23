Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in win

Zuccarello potted a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Norwegian winger struck 1:12 into the second period to tie the game at two. Zuccarello later set up Eric Staal's insurance tally, as well. Through 46 appearances, Zuccarello has 13 goals, 28 points, 77 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating.