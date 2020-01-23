Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in win
Zuccarello potted a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
The Norwegian winger struck 1:12 into the second period to tie the game at two. Zuccarello later set up Eric Staal's insurance tally, as well. Through 46 appearances, Zuccarello has 13 goals, 28 points, 77 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating.
More News
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: One of each in win•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Gets back on scoresheet•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Compiles three points Thursday•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Wild performance for Wild man•
-
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Scores on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.