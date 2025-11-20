Zuccarello scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Zuccarello put the Wild ahead 3-1 early in the third period with his first goal of the campaign. He also set up a Brock Faber tally in the opening frame. Zuccarello has logged back-to-back multi-point efforts and is up to one goal, five assists and 10 shots on net over six contests this season.