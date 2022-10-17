Zuccarello (undisclosed) will play Monday against Colorado, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Zuccarello left Monday's practice early but he's not dealing with anything serious. The 35-year-old winger has four points in two games this season and he'll be in his usual top-line role Monday.
