Zuccarello (rest) won't play in Thursday's regular-season finale against the Predators, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild are locked into the third playoff seed in the Central Division, so a significant number of the team's key players, including Zuccarello, won't play versus Nashville. Look for Zucc, who's racked up 67 points through 78 games this season, to slot back into a top-six role for Game 1 of Minnesota's first-round playoff series against the Stars or the Avalanche.