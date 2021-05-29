Zuccarello produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 7.

Zuccarello finished the series with an assist in three straight games, but his contributions weren't enough to keep the Wild's season going. The Norwegian added 15 shots on net and eight hits in seven contests in a top-six role. The 33-year-old should continue to see top-six usage heading into the 2021-22 campaign -- he has a no-move clause in his contract, so the Wild will be forced to protect him in the Kraken's expansion draft.