Zuccarello provided a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Zuccarello's marker came at 6:33 of the first period and widened the Wild's lead to 2-0. He has 16 goals and 39 points in 34 games this season. The 35-year-old has been on a tear lately, contributing nine goals and 19 points over his last 13 contests.